CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900- EPS.

CenterPoint now forecasts peak load will grow 50% (about 10 GW) by 2029 — with 2.5 GW under construction, 5 GW firmly committed and ~3 GW of ordinary growth — which management says will drive jobs, expand the tax base and help keep customer delivery charges essentially flat.

The company added $500 million to its 10?year capital plan to fund a third 765 kV import line, lifting the plan to more than and noting over $10 billion of additional CapEx upside tied to further transmission and region growth. Financial performance: 2025 non?GAAP EPS of $1.76 (9% y/y) and the company reaffirmed 2026 non?GAAP EPS guidance of $1.89–$1.91 (?8% growth at the midpoint) while maintaining a long?term 7–9% annual EPS growth target through 2035.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,455. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

