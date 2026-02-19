First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $463.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Majestic beat revised guidance with Q4 production of 4.2M oz Ag (just over 15M oz Ag for 2025) and ~ 31M AgEq , underscoring operational execution.

(just over 15M oz Ag for 2025) and ~ , underscoring operational execution. The company delivered record cash generation and revenue (nearly $1.3B ), finishing with about $940M cash and $733M working capital , bolstering financial flexibility.

), finishing with about and , bolstering financial flexibility. Management raised shareholder returns and growth plans — the quarterly dividend was doubled to 2% of revenue , a low?cost convertible note was issued, and capital will fund mint/plant expansions plus a 266 km drill program.

, a low?cost convertible note was issued, and capital will fund mint/plant expansions plus a drill program. A tax dispute with Mexican authorities (SAT) remains unresolved; management recorded a provision but the ultimate cash outcome and timing are still uncertain.

AISC slightly missed prior guidance due to a drop in byproduct?to?silver conversion (reducing ~1–1.4M AgEq and adding ?$1/oz to AISC); management also noted refinery financing disruptions industry?wide but said First Majestic is not directly impacted.

NYSE AG traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,641,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,944,914. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 177.49 and a beta of 0.85. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,014,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,273,000 after buying an additional 2,581,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 964.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,334,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,869,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

