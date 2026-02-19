Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.11 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 304280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Benjamin Luke Graham sold 10,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.32, for a total transaction of C$163,200.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services. Its geographical segments are Canada – the United States; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa, of which most of its revenue comes from Canada – the United States.

