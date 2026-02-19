Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $762.00 and last traded at $760.0760. Approximately 2,902,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,006,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $751.97.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.95.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $353.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

