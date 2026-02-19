Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.83 and last traded at $52.7540. 46,808,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 40,198,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $385.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

