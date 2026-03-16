Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $224.91 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 52 week low of $168.62 and a 52 week high of $300.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.30 million. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 41.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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