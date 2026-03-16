Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.3333.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price target on Snap-On in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.57, for a total transaction of $534,071.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,991.41. This represents a 32.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.13, for a total value of $3,081,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,332.40. This trade represents a 29.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 39,650 shares of company stock worth $15,210,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Snap-On by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 34,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,025,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,210 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 374,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-On Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $367.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.46. Snap-On has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $390.13.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.44%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-On will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap?On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap?On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap?On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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