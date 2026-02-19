Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $314.56 and last traded at $315.44, with a volume of 184933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,821,000 after acquiring an additional 184,644 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.