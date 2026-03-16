Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Critical Comparison

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) and Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Risk & Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Culture Medium has a beta of -2.5, indicating that its share price is 350% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.46 billion 0.67 -$201.10 million ($0.30) -8.58 Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Clarivate and Culture Medium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Culture Medium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clarivate and Culture Medium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 3 5 0 0 1.63 Culture Medium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clarivate presently has a consensus target price of $3.22, suggesting a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Culture Medium.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Culture Medium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -8.19% 8.30% 3.63% Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clarivate beats Culture Medium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

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Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Culture Medium

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Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016. Universal Power Industry Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

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