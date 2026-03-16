Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 6,143 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 1.5%

Quanta Services stock opened at $558.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $576.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $604.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

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Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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