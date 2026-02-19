EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 56157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $346,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,404 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,656.60. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,884.87. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverQuote by 1,705.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

