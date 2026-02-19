CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.110-2.160 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

NYSE:CTO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,246. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $619.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JonesTrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

See Also

