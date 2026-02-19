Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.8060, but opened at $6.20. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 7,743 shares trading hands.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Trading Up 1.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

