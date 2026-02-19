Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Posts Earnings Results

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$45.01 million for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of D.UN stock traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$17.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,356. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.05 and a twelve month high of C$21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$285.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.33.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

