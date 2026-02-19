CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 17.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 210,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 95,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.14.

About CGX Energy

(Get Free Report)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.