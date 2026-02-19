TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 and last traded at GBX 34.22, with a volume of 621073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.

TPXimpact Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15.

TPXimpact (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 1.80 EPS for the quarter. TPXimpact had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPXimpact Holdings plc will post 4.2995839 earnings per share for the current year.

TPXimpact Company Profile

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities. Combining our rich heritage with expertise in human-centred design, data, experience and technology, we work to create sustainable solutions with the flexibility to learn, evolve and change.

The business is being increasingly recognised as a leading alternative digital transformation provider to the UK public services sector, with over 90% of its FY24 revenues represented by public services clients.

More information is available at www.tpximpact.com.

