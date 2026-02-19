Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.27 and last traded at C$15.24, with a volume of 37915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evertz Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the United States.

