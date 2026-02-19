Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 67,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 35,321 shares.The stock last traded at $4.5605 and had previously closed at $4.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vallourec presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vallourec

Vallourec Stock Up 6.7%

Vallourec Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.