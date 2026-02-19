Share Repurchase Plan Authorized by Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Board of Directors

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEM

Select Medical Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,693. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.05%.Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Get Free Report)

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.