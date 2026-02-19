Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$14.62, with a volume of 78914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

Brompton Split Banc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$403.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Brompton Split Banc

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on the Maturity Date. The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares offered hereunder of 13.2% per annum and to provide holders of Class A Shares with the opportunity for growth in NAV per Class A Share…

