PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.40, with a volume of 4310508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42.

PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.63.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.