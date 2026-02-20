Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The stock has a market cap of C$19.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.41.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company generating revenue from Oil and natural gas. The company’s operations are primarily focused on the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite and Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at its Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

