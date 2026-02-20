Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 127896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

