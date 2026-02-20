Head to Head Comparison: American Axle & Manufacturing (DCH) vs. Its Rivals

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Axle & Manufacturing to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Axle & Manufacturing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 1 3 0 2.40 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors 176 672 518 3 2.25

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $12.45, indicating a potential upside of 77.10%. As a group, “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies have a potential downside of 2.44%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion -$19.70 million -39.06 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors $1.47 billion -$2.71 million -11.64

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 10.00% 1.17% American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors -561.48% -11.41% -7.16%

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing’s peers have a beta of 1.85, suggesting that their average share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

