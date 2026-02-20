Head-To-Head Comparison: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -75.76% -14.82% -4.78% Equity Commonwealth 82.00% 2.09% 1.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Equity Commonwealth”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $995.55 million 3.63 -$2.41 billion ($1.18) -5.09 Equity Commonwealth $58.43 million 2.90 $91.16 million $0.39 4.05

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.