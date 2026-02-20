Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.9250, with a volume of 5820273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded BKD to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and added the shares to several momentum/strong-buy lists today — a catalyst that can attract buying interest and short-term momentum traders. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded BKD to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and added the shares to several momentum/strong-buy lists today — a catalyst that can attract buying interest and short-term momentum traders. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also included BKD on its short-term momentum/strong-buy lists (multiple Zacks pieces today), which may help sustain buying pressure from momentum funds and retail traders. Momentum List

Zacks also included BKD on its short-term momentum/strong-buy lists (multiple Zacks pieces today), which may help sustain buying pressure from momentum funds and retail traders. Positive Sentiment: Company said it reported strong full-year 2025 results overall and completed a debt refinancing — a structural positive that reduces near-term refinancing risk and may improve cash-interest dynamics going forward. TipRanks: Results & Refinancing

Company said it reported strong full-year 2025 results overall and completed a debt refinancing — a structural positive that reduces near-term refinancing risk and may improve cash-interest dynamics going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Brookdale released its formal Q4 and full-year 2025 press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript — useful for investors wanting detail on occupancy, pricing, margin drivers and guidance (company materials provide the primary facts but did not quell market concerns). PR Newswire Release Earnings Call Transcript

Brookdale released its formal Q4 and full-year 2025 press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript — useful for investors wanting detail on occupancy, pricing, margin drivers and guidance (company materials provide the primary facts but did not quell market concerns). Negative Sentiment: Q4 results raised concerns: diluted EPS missed consensus by ~$0.01 (-$0.17 vs -$0.16), revenue showed year-over-year pressure and several outlets highlighted a wider net loss and margin compression — these operational weaknesses are the primary reason shares are down as investors focus on profitability and cash-flow trends. Investing.com: Stock Falls

Q4 results raised concerns: diluted EPS missed consensus by ~$0.01 (-$0.17 vs -$0.16), revenue showed year-over-year pressure and several outlets highlighted a wider net loss and margin compression — these operational weaknesses are the primary reason shares are down as investors focus on profitability and cash-flow trends. Negative Sentiment: Third?party coverage highlighted a slight revenue miss in some reports, declining cash from operations, higher capex and a bigger net loss — all items that can weigh on near-term investor sentiment despite refinancing progress. QuiverQuant Coverage Yahoo Finance: Sales Below Estimates

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 189.16% and a negative net margin of 8.22%.The firm had revenue of $754.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,804,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $36,786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 192.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,821,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,884 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $20,971,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,609,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,151 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

