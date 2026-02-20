Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitie Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Mitie Group Price Performance
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS: MITFY) is a UK?based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.
Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
