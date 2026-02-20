Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitie Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MITFY

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS: MITFY) is a UK?based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.

Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.