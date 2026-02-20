Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Shares Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.43 and last traded at $84.06. Approximately 43,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 204,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRUG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Up 7.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of -6.18.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 933.1% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 159,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 117,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,155,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.

The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.