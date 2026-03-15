Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $842,000 in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,823,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,287,335,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,100,000 after acquiring an additional 78,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,362,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $401.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.26 and a 200-day moving average of $416.30. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $370.70 and a one year high of $499.08.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Domino’s Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino’s Pizza this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. This represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $455.00 target price (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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