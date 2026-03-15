Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Shares of 23,000 CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 87,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,632. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,798 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $517,334.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,462.40. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,848 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key CRISPR Therapeutics News

Positive Sentiment: FY?2025 commercial progress: management reported $116M in FY?25 revenue driven by CASGEVY, including $54M in Q4, which supports the company’s early commercial trajectory and longer?term revenue potential. Read More.

FY?2025 commercial progress: management reported $116M in FY?25 revenue driven by CASGEVY, including $54M in Q4, which supports the company’s early commercial trajectory and longer?term revenue potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying noted: coverage flagged that ARK Invest added CRSP stock, indicating renewed institutional interest that can provide buying support and liquidity. Read More.

Institutional buying noted: coverage flagged that ARK Invest added CRSP stock, indicating renewed institutional interest that can provide buying support and liquidity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate tweaks: Brookline Capital made small near?term EPS adjustments (slightly less negative for FY?2026/FY?2027), a modest constructive signal for near?term earnings expectations.

Analyst estimate tweaks: Brookline Capital made small near?term EPS adjustments (slightly less negative for FY?2026/FY?2027), a modest constructive signal for near?term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated retail interest: Zacks/Yahoo highlighted CRSP among most?searched stocks — this increases volatility potential but is not a directional fundamental driver. Read More.

Elevated retail interest: Zacks/Yahoo highlighted CRSP among most?searched stocks — this increases volatility potential but is not a directional fundamental driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears noisy: recent feeds show inconsistent/zero short?interest figures (likely data artifacts) and do not provide a clear positioning read.

Short?interest data appears noisy: recent feeds show inconsistent/zero short?interest figures (likely data artifacts) and do not provide a clear positioning read. Negative Sentiment: Convertible senior notes offering: CRISPR priced an upsized $550M convertible notes deal due 2031. Large convertibles can pressure shares (dilution risk, added supply) and were the proximate cause of a sharp intraday sell?off. Read More.

Convertible senior notes offering: CRISPR priced an upsized $550M convertible notes deal due 2031. Large convertibles can pressure shares (dilution risk, added supply) and were the proximate cause of a sharp intraday sell?off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Samarth Kulkarni and General Counsel James Kasinger disclosed sales (roughly 9,798 and 2,800 shares) on March 11th; while routine SEC filings often reflect diversification or scheduled plans, investors frequently interpret such sales as negative near?term signals. Read More.

Insider selling: CEO Samarth Kulkarni and General Counsel James Kasinger disclosed sales (roughly 9,798 and 2,800 shares) on March 11th; while routine SEC filings often reflect diversification or scheduled plans, investors frequently interpret such sales as negative near?term signals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness and volatility: media reported multi?percent intraday declines following the financing announcement, which can trigger momentum selling and keep downward pressure on the stock. Read More.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:

CRSP opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.