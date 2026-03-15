Ceeto Capital Group LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,201,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,214,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,649,147,000 after purchasing an additional 615,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,045,000 after purchasing an additional 900,677 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 6,050,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,118,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9%

OXY opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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