Carter Financial Group INC. Buys Shares of 8,081 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,940,140. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $1,029,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,547.28. This represents a 81.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,865,760. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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