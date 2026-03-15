City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.31 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 736.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,917 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 244.4% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IEMG opened at $69.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

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