Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires New Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,118 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 6,003,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,242 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 987,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,875,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

Key Stories Impacting Exelon

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases lifted sentiment—JPMorgan raised its target to $53 (while keeping a neutral rating), and other outlets report a $3 lift with at least one firm maintaining an outperform view. These raises signal modest upside from analyst revisions and helped buying interest. JPMorgan Price Target Raise Other Price Target Coverage

Analyst target increases lifted sentiment—JPMorgan raised its target to $53 (while keeping a neutral rating), and other outlets report a $3 lift with at least one firm maintaining an outperform view. These raises signal modest upside from analyst revisions and helped buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Technical/retail interest: Investor’s Business Daily flagged EXC as hitting a high and entering a buy zone off a flat base, which can attract momentum traders and retail flows. IBD Technical Note

Technical/retail interest: Investor’s Business Daily flagged EXC as hitting a high and entering a buy zone off a flat base, which can attract momentum traders and retail flows. Neutral Sentiment: ComEd (Exelon’s Illinois utility) launched a Low?Income Discount program in line with state law—positive for regulatory relations and social goals but potentially modestly dilutive to near-term residential margins depending on enrollment. ComEd LID Program

ComEd (Exelon’s Illinois utility) launched a Low?Income Discount program in line with state law—positive for regulatory relations and social goals but potentially modestly dilutive to near-term residential margins depending on enrollment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses on valuation and capex: Coverage assessing Exelon’s valuation after recent share momentum and planned capex growth suggests investors are weighing higher investment needs against steady cash generation—this keeps opinions mixed until clarity on returns from capex. Valuation & Capex Assessment

Analyses on valuation and capex: Coverage assessing Exelon’s valuation after recent share momentum and planned capex growth suggests investors are weighing higher investment needs against steady cash generation—this keeps opinions mixed until clarity on returns from capex. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: a financial survey comparing PPL and Exelon offers bench-marking for investors but does not materially change Exelon’s outlook by itself. PPL vs EXC Survey

Comparative coverage: a financial survey comparing PPL and Exelon offers bench-marking for investors but does not materially change Exelon’s outlook by itself. Negative Sentiment: Relative performance questions: commentary asking whether Exelon is underperforming broader indices highlights investor concerns about lagging returns despite recent gains—this can cap enthusiasm among benchmark-focused managers. Underperformance Coverage

Exelon Stock Up 0.7%

Exelon stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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