Casdin Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 294,127 Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,739,000. Tempus AI comprises about 2.0% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Tempus AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tempus AI by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $10,638,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,974,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,296,364.17. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $660,334.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,424.58. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 570,143 shares of company stock worth $35,595,055 over the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Tempus AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of TEM stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 5.29. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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