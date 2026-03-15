Centiva Capital LP Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III $IPCX

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX – Free Report) by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 1.41% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,357,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000.

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Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of IPCX stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPCX

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: IPCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, that is organized to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, capital stock exchange, asset purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, it does not operate a conventional operating business; instead, its principal objective is to identify and combine with one or more operating businesses that will become publicly listed through the transaction.

Like many SPACs, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

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