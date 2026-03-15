Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 106,786 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,786 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $74,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,767,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,723,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,909 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 199,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

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About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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