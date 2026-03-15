Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 106,786 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,786 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $74,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,767,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,723,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,909 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 199,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pfizer Price Performance
PFE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE
More Pfizer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China approves Pfizer’s GLP?1 weight?management drug Xianweiying, opening a large, fast?growing market and adding a new commercial revenue stream in 2026+ — potential upside to international sales. Pfizer’s Weight Management Drug Wins China Approval
- Positive Sentiment: Promising Phase 2 results for tilrekimig (trispecific antibody) in atopic dermatitis reinforce Pfizer’s immunology pipeline; if confirmed in later trials, this could be a material franchise expansion. How Tilrekimig’s Trispecific Eczema Data At Pfizer (PFE) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer advanced an early?stage oncology candidate (PF?07994525), expanding its cancer pipeline and showing continued R&D momentum in higher?value therapeutic areas. Pfizer Advances Early-Stage Cancer Candidate PF-07994525
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reaffirmed a Buy rating on PFE, providing analyst support that can help stabilize sentiment among institutional holders. Scotiabank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Pfizer (PFE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market research reports highlight long?acting growth?hormone (Ngenla/somatrogon) market expansion and regional opportunities (Asia?Pacific growth), useful for medium?term planning but not immediate earnings. Ngenla (somatrogon: Pfizer) Market Research Report 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Separate market research on Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin) underscores oncology demand and biomarker opportunities; supportive for long?term growth but not an immediate catalyst. Tivdak (Genmab, Pfizer: tisotumab vedotin-tftv) Market Research Report 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports on AI in life sciences list Pfizer among firms accelerating AI?driven drug discovery; this supports long?run efficiency gains but faces regulatory/cost adoption timelines. AI in Life Sciences Market, 2026-2040
- Negative Sentiment: Persistent headwinds — post?COVID revenue normalization and drug?pricing pressure — continue to weigh on sentiment; commentary urging buy due to a high dividend yield reflects a lower share?price base rather than improving top?line momentum. 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 57% to Buy and Hold Forever
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term sell pressure: outlets and data summaries note PFE has dipped more than the broader market in recent sessions, suggesting positioning/rotation risk for today’s weakness. Pfizer (PFE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
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