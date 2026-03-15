Bcwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bcwm LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,267,780 shares of company stock valued at $229,929,215. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.21.

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NVIDIA Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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