City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $390,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

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The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.0%

GDV opened at $27.32 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $130,905.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,250. This trade represents a 21.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Conn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $28,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,730. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,830,584 shares of company stock valued at $58,534,060.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 and based in Rye, New York. Managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC—a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc—the trust seeks to provide a high level of current dividend income while preserving prospects for capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and attracts investors looking for regular distributions and potential long-term total return.

The trust’s primary investment focus is on dividend-paying common stocks of U.S.

Further Reading

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