City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,850 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,162,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,693,000 after buying an additional 264,198 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,864,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,205,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,907,000 after acquiring an additional 230,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,466,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,565,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after acquiring an additional 245,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1972 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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