767,024 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 767,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 539,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 101,720 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $137,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

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Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.9%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund was launched in 2005 with the objective of providing high current income while seeking to preserve capital. It is structured as a diversified portfolio of senior floating-rate loans and other income-oriented debt securities.

The trust primarily invests in senior secured loans issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which typically rank higher in a borrower’s capital structure and offer floating-rate coupon payments.

See Also

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