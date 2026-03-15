City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 378,732 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 366.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund accounts for about 0.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 285.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:IIF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) is a closed-end investment company sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Incepted in December 1994, the fund provides U.S. investors with a dedicated vehicle for exposure to the securities of Indian companies. As a closed-end fund, it issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the NYSE, offering liquidity and the potential for share price discovery in addition to underlying net asset value.

The fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of Indian issuers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report).

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