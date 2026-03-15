Delixy (NASDAQ:DLXY) Shares Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.8180 and last traded at $0.8261. Approximately 936,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,778,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Delixy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

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Delixy (NASDAQ:DLXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter.

About Delixy

Delixy Holdings Limited is a company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including crude oil and oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas condensate, base oils, asphalt, petrochemicals and naphtha. Delixy Holdings Limited is based in Singapore.

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