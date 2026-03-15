Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. $TDF Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,486,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,657 shares during the period. Templeton Dragon Fund accounts for 7.3% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $98,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 57,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 157,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

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Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE TDF opened at $11.11 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Templeton Dragon Fund Dividend Announcement

About Templeton Dragon Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) is a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Funds. Established in March 1987, the fund was one of the earliest U.S.-listed vehicles dedicated to providing exposure to the Greater China equity markets. Over its long operating history, Templeton Dragon Fund has sought to capture growth opportunities in a region undergoing rapid economic transformation.

The fund’s primary investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts and other equity-related securities of companies domiciled in, or deriving significant revenue from, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

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