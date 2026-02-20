Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 388,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 77,168 shares.The stock last traded at $4.1350 and had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Barclays cut shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Hennes & Mauritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Hennes & Mauritz to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hennes & Mauritz Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women’s clothing store called Hennes (“hers”) in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M’s core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

