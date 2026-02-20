Capital Llc Sells 14,167 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $130,194.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,972.24. This represents a 56.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP stock remained flat at $9.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,737. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 287.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

