Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Sells $321,736.05 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Edwin Reisz sold 42,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $321,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,567,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,878.95. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 3,877,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after buying an additional 1,535,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 1,014,030 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,571,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 905,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.
In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.
