Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Sells $321,736.05 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Edwin Reisz sold 42,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $321,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,567,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,878.95. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 3,877,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after buying an additional 1,535,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 1,014,030 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,571,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 905,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

