Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $78,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,366 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $227,389,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $194,045,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

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Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $336.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.52. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $328.23 and a 1 year high of $404.87.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Key Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90?day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Citi Sees Upside

Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90?day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Positive Sentiment: Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell?off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Stock Of The Day: Where Is The Bottom For Stryker?

Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell?off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Company Announcement

Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Reuters: Disruption Report

Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. IBTimes: Hacker Claim

Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. Negative Sentiment: Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi?percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Yahoo: Shares Fall

Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi?percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Negative Sentiment: Social?media driven selling amplified volatility — a viral Reddit thread and related headlines accelerated the recent drop, adding short?term downside risk beyond fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.: Reddit Impact

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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