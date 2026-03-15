Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,246 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 12th total of 3,458 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Euronext Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $154.45 on Friday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02.

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About Euronext

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Euronext is a leading pan-European exchange group operating regulated equity and derivatives markets across seven core countries. Through its trading platforms in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris, the company provides listing, trading and market data services for a broad range of asset classes including equities, bonds, exchange-traded funds and derivatives. Euronext also offers indices covering multiple sectors and regions, alongside comprehensive technology solutions for market participants and infrastructure providers.

In addition to its primary trading venues, Euronext delivers post-trade services through its central counterparty clearing house and central securities depository businesses.

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