Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 68.5% in February

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 738,412 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 12th total of 438,159 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

GRGSF stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

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Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

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Grieg Seafood ASA is a Norway-based aquaculture company specializing in the farming of Atlantic salmon. The company’s core operations encompass hatchery management, sea?based grow?out facilities, and processing activities. By focusing on sustainable production methods and stringent quality controls, Grieg Seafood aims to deliver premium seafood products to global markets.

Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Grieg Seafood manages operations across several key regions, including coastal sites in Norway’s Finnmark and Rogaland counties and farming licenses in British Columbia, Canada.

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